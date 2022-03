Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae

The “Be Like That” artist met his wife in 2015 and proposed three years later. They tied the knot in October 2018, and welcomed their first daughter, Kingsley, in 2019. The couple’s second daughter, Kodi Jane, was born in December 2021. In 2019, Brown expressed his desire to have a son, telling Us at the time, “I feel like we’re going to have to have a boy so he can protect her.”