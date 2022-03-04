Country Music’s Biggest Couples

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

The “Homecoming Queen” songstress met Evans while cohosting an award show in his native Australia in 2016. He got down on one knee that December and the musicians tied the knot in Mexico one year later. Though Ballerini told Us Weekly in October 2020 that she never thought the two would collaborate together on music, “We ended up starting to write together the last few months and it’s been so much fun,” she told Us at the time, teasing, “I’m sure down the road we’ll do more songs together.”