Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

Before debuting hits like “Play It Again” and “This Is How We Roll,” Bryan was a senior at Georgia Southern University falling for a freshman. The two dated on and off for years before tying the knot in 2006. The couple welcomed son Bo in 2008 and son Tate two years later. In 2014, after Bryan’s brother-in-law — his late sister Kelly’s husband — unexpectedly died of a heart attack, he and Boyer adopted their three kids.