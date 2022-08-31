Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

Bobby Bones vs. Kacey Musgraves

In 2014, the radio personality created a segment called “Is Kacey Musgraves Annoyed?” after he interviewed her for The Bobby Bones Show, dubbing her “rude.” He escalated the feud when he tweeted at her, “Will @KaceyMusgraves ever respond to my tweets. Enter your answer now; A: yes, B: no.”

The “Breadwinner” singer fired back at the time: “If you’d play our original interview in full and tell people how you unfairly re-edited it I might think about talking to you.”

After Bones reiterated that his two experiences with Musgraves were “miserable,” but they are both “known s—t heads” so they should be friends, she responded in a statement: “I normally wouldn’t take part in this kinda stuff but since it’s gotten outta hand: The original interview that audio was taken from, unfairly edited, and played on air can be found through the link on this page. … I am a songwriter and a musician. That’s what I’ve been passionate about my entire life and it’s really sad that the focus got taken away from that. Above all- I’m human. Not a robot. Especially at 8 AM. I don’t stroke egos and that doesn’t make me a ’s—t head.’ When you hear the music that means so much to me to make, that’s all that should matter.”