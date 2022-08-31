Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

Chase Rice vs. Kelsea Ballerini

The “Overshare” singer slammed Rice when he performed a concert with no masks or social distancing in June 2020 amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now,” Ballerini tweeted at the time. “@ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait.”

A spokesperson for the venue told Variety at the time that “numerous precautions were taken” for the show, while Rice wrote via Instagram Stories: “I took a video of the concert, everybody had a blast, but then once I posted the video, a lot of people seeing that online had a big problem with how the show looked, how the show went down. I understand there’s a lot of varying opinions, a lot of different opinions on COVID-19, how it works with live music crowds and what all that looks like.”