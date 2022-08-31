Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

Eric Church vs. Garth Brooks

In 2018, Church called out Brooks’ lip-syncing at the 2017 CMA Awards after the “Drink in My Hand” crooner lost the Entertainer of the Year honor to the “Friends in Low Places” singer.

“So the winner of the biggest category of the night lip-synced in the biggest moment on the show?” Church told Rolling Stone. “F–k that! And I didn’t like his excuse at all. I felt like he was speaking for the other nominees. I can speak for myself – I’m not lip-syncing. If I can’t sing, I won’t sing, or I’ll sing badly. But at least you’ll get what you get.”

The controversy spilled into 2019 when Brooks won again, and Church’s fans brought signs calling the “Springsteen” singer “the real Entertainer of the Year” to Church’s show.

“I told ’em I said, ‘Listen, I’m fine with it. [But] you pissed the wrong fans off,’” Church told the crowd, quipping, “I know Garth didn’t do it this way” during a cover of “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way.”

Brooks responded during a radio interview at the time: “The crazy thing was that we hugged each other right before. All I’ve heard from him — and he might be hearing different things — [but] I’ve heard from him that it doesn’t bother him. But the line, ‘They pissed the wrong fans off,’ that’s perfect. Because if our name hadn’t been called, then in Knoxville (the concert venue), there would have been signs everywhere. It brings you closer to your team. Those guys will keep going, and the year that he wins it will be the sweetest year for him. So I guess I just don’t see what everybody else is seeing.”