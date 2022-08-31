Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

Eric Church vs. Miranda Lambert / Blake Shelton

Church, no stranger to shade, came for The Voice and American Idol in his 2012 Rolling Stone interview. “Honestly, if Blake Shelton and Cee Lo Green turn around in a red chair, you got a deal? That’s crazy,” he said. “I don’t know what would make an art­ist do that. You’re not an artist. Once your career becomes about some­thing other than the music, then that’s what it is. I’ll never make that mistake. I don’t care if I starve.”

Lambert, who was married to Shelton at the time and got her star on Nashville Star, fired back via Twitter, writing, “Thanks Eric Church for saying I’m not a real artist. Or @kelly_clarkson, @carrieunderwood & @KeithUrban. Your welcome for the tour in 2010.”

Church responded via a comment to the outlet: “The comment I made to Rolling Stone was part of a larger commentary on these types of reality television shows and the perception they create, not the artists involved with the shows themselves. The shows make it appear that artists can shortcut their way to success. There are a lot of artists due to their own perseverance that have gone on to be successful after appearing on these shows, but the real obstacles come after the cameras stop rolling. Every artist has to follow up television appearances with dedication towards their craft, but these shows tend to gloss over that part and make it seem like you can be ordained into stardom.”

Lambert forgave Church, telling Yahoo! Music in 2012: “I think that anybody can get roped into a really bad interview situation, and I’ve had things printed about me that sounded way worse than they were. I know he said what he said, but it died off just like anything else that happens. … You move on.”