Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

Eric Church vs. Rascal Flatts

The “Life Is a Highway” singers — Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus — fired Church from their 2006 tour, replacing him with a young Taylor Swift.

“We played a little bit too loud, a little bit longer than we were supposed to. I was a new act and I came out there and people paid a lot of money for a ticket and I was going to give them a show. We came out and gave them a show. We got fired at Madison Square Garden, which is a fun story,” Church said in a 2011 interview with Tucson.com. “[Taylor] called me after I got fired. I read in the paper that we were fired. She called and said ‘I want you to know that I love what you do.’ I joked with her, ‘This is your crowd; they’re going to love you. You’re going to owe me your first gold record.’ I was kidding, but when she got her first gold record she gave me one. It came with a note: ‘Thanks for playing too long and too loud on the Flatts tour. I sincerely appreciate it. Taylor.’”

Rascal Flatts’ DeMarcus shared their side of the story in a 2014 interview: “We asked him four times to stay to the allotted amount of time that he had to play. We sat him down in our dressing room and were like, ‘Look. We’ll put you on early so you can play longer. But please, just be off the stage because we still have to do our show.’ … For every minute that you go overtime, especially in New York City, you’re charged thousands of dollars by the minute in labor fees. It was just a bit disrespectful because when you’re an opening act, we did our best to abide by the rules that the headliner laid out for us. And you just do that and there was no goodwill being sent back to us, and it wasn’t worth the trouble, so we said, ‘See ya.'”