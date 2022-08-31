Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

Maren Morris / Kelsea Ballerini vs. Morgan Wallen

Morris and Ballerini both called out Wallen when a video of him drunkenly saying the N-word surfaced in 2021 — but had different takes.

“The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music,” the “Little Things” singer tweeted at the time, with the “Middle” singer replying: “It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

Morris added that if the women did the same thing as Wallen, they’d “be dropped, endorsements lost, social pariahs to music row …”

While the “Sand In My Boots” crooner apologized and was briefly banned from certain events and awards shows, Ballerini reflected on the situation in November 2021, telling CBS News: “Standing up for anything is me crawling out of my skin, but it’s something that’s important to me. It’s something that I’m trying to learn about, something that I’m in a lot of therapy about and something that I’m trying to do better and better and more eloquently, as I get older.”