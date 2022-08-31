Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

Maren Morris vs. Brittany Aldean
Backing up friend Cassadee Pope when she called out Jason’s wife for making a transphobic comment — “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life” — Morris called Brittany “Insurrection Barbie.”
“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it,” the “Background Music” singer tweeted at the time.
Brittany doubled down with Barbie-themed merch as Jason declared she was "MY Barbie" via Instagram.