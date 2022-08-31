Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

Natalie Maines vs. Toby Keith

The Chicks singer sparked a feud with Keith after he released “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” in 2002.

“I hate it,” Maines told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s ignorant, and it makes country music sound ignorant. It targets an entire culture — and not just the bad people who did bad things. You’ve got to have some tact. Anybody can write, ‘We’ll put a boot in your a–.’ But a lot of people agree with it. The kinds of songs I prefer on the subject are like Bruce Springsteen‘s new songs.”

Things escalated when Maines infamously said the Chicks were “ashamed” that then-President George W. Bush was from Texas amid the invasion of Iraq.

Keith subsequently displayed a fake photo of Maines next to Saddam Hussein at his concerts.

“I’m embarrassed about the way I let myself get sucked into all of that,” he later admitted to CMT in 2003. “I disappointed myself. I didn’t disappoint anybody else. Everybody else loved it. They wanted me to attack that. But I probably disappointed myself more than anything, because I’m better than that. It got pretty vicious sometimes, putting her and Saddam Hussein up on the screen. That was funny for a night or two, and then it was a little over the top for me. I’m not that mean. I just said, ‘You know what? She’s getting kicked enough without me piling on.’ She would have got the same thing she got without me even saying a word. I’ll know better. I’ll learn something next time … Maybe.”