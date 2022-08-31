Country Music’s Biggest Feuds: Where They Stand Today

Zac Brown vs. Luke Bryan

The Zac Brown Band frontman said in a 2013 radio interview that his “friend” Bryan’s song “My Kind Of Night” was “the worst song I’ve ever heard” and made him want to “throw up.”

Jason Aldean then defended Bryan, writing via social media, “I hear some other artist bashing my boy @lukebryan new song, sayin its the worst song they have ever heard. … To those people runnin’ their mouths, trust me when i tell u that nobody gives a s—t what u think. Its a big ol hit so apparently the fans love it which is what matters. Keep doin ur thing LB!!!”

At the 2013 CMAs, hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley poked fun at the drama, singing, ”Luke Bryan and Zac Brown, nobody cares. You both make great records and you’re both millionaires.” Bryan and Brown then hugged it out in the crowd.