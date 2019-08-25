Amandla Stenberg and King Princess

The Hunger Games actress and her leading lady packed on the PDA at the 2018 VMAs, just one month after going public with their relationship. “It was a classic Malibu function; a drunken crowd by a heated pool,” Stenberg told Wonderland magazine in June of that year in an interview conducted by Princess. “We talked s—t about the systems that made us feel small and the effort we put in rejecting the institutions that reluctantly raised us. What I didn’t tell her was that I distinctly remember walking out of my junior year English class reading: ‘Amanda Sternberg comes out as queer.’ She unknowingly set a precedent in my life, a gold standard of how to be proud and exist in the inter sectionalist of multiple identities that were once thought of as being conflicting.”