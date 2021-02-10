Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far) 

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra

Lowell and Baliterra made their TV debut in 2009 on an episode of MTV’s docuseries 16 and Pregnant. The duo, who placed their first child Carly up for adoption, have continued to document their relationship on Teen Mom, which was later renamed Teen Mom OG after a brief hiatus, for seven seasons and counting. Lowell and Baliterra welcomed daughter Novalee in 2015 and wed later that year. They are the only couple from the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 to stay together after 16 and Pregnant.