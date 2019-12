Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe

There’s a reason the Bachelor franchise always invites Lowe and Giudici back to give contestants advice! After meeting on season 17 of The Bachelor, the couple’s wedding aired live on ABC in January 2014. They have since made appearances on multiple TV shows, including Marriage Boot Camp and Billon Dollar Buyer, and welcomed their son Samuel in July 2016. Giudici is currently pregnant with their third child together.