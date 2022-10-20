Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far) 

Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams and Bayleigh Dayton

Dalton and Williams fell head over heels in love while competing on Big Brother in 2018. The day trader proposed to Dalton at the reality show’s season 20 finale after knowing each other for less than a month. The former Miss Missouri USA later confirmed that she got pregnant while filming the CBS competition series but suffered a miscarriage while in the jury house. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their rainbow baby in 2022.