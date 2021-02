Heather and Terry Dubrow

Four seasons on the Real Housewives of Orange County — plus four seasons and counting of Terry’s hit Botched — was not enough to shake Heather and Terry Dubrow’s two decades as a couple. While the duo were not afraid to fight on camera, they remain dedicated to each other and their four kids: 14-year-old twins Nicholas and Maximillia, 11-year-old Katarina and 7-year-old Collette.