Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd

Vanderpump and Todd have featured their relationship on Bravo since the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered in 2010. The pair renewed their vows — something that typically ends in disaster for Bravolebrities — during season 3 and celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in 2017. Fans also get a glimpse of their marriage and life with daughter Pandora, 31, and Max, 27, on RHOBH spinoff Vanderpump Rules.