Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas

After meeting on season 12 of Big Brother in 2010, Reilly and Villegas were smitten with each other. They returned to the CBS season for season 13, and Reilly went on to win the show. The pair, known as “Brenchel,” tied the knot in September 2012 and welcomed daughter Adora in April 2016. They also competed on two seasons of The Amazing Race.