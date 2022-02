Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender — 2016

The primarily private couple confirmed their romance at the 2016 Academy Awards when Vikander stopped to kiss the X-Men actor after winning Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Danish Girl. (Fassbender earned a best actor nod for Steve Jobs, but went home empty-handed.) They tied the knot in October 2017 and quietly welcomed their first child together in 2021.