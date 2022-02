Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt —2009

Jolie, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2000, was nominated for Changeling, in which she played a mother united with a boy who she does not believe is her missing son. Pitt, meanwhile, was up for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, but neither one was victorious that night. After four nominations, he finally took home the trophy in 2020. The couple called it quits in 2016 after eleven years together and two years of marriage.