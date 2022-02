Frances McDormand and Joel Coen — 1997

The Nomadland actress earned her first Academy Award in 1997 for her performance in Fargo, which was written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, making her the first person to win for a role directed by their spouse. The Coen brothers, meanwhile, won Best Original Screenplay. Together, the couple have won 10 Oscars over the years and have been nominated for a whopping 48.