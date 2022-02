Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach — 2020

In addition to seeing their films earn Best Picture nods, Gerwig was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women while her partner was up for Best Original Screenplay for Marriage Story. Though neither of them took home awards, they weren’t too upset. “We already share a baby, so the nominations, that’s easy,” Baumbach told Ryan Seacrest in February 2020, referring to their son, Harold.