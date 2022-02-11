Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy — 1968

Both titans of Old Hollywood, Hepburn and Tracy starred in nine films together over the course of 25 years but were only nominated together for their final picture, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. The night was bittersweet, as Tracy died just weeks after the film was completed at the age of 67. He was posthumously nominated for the best actor award but did not win. Hepburn, his lover of 26 years, did take home the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role, which she considered an honor for both of them.