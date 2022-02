Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier — 1940

Leigh won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her breakthrough role as Scarlett O’Hara in Gone With the Wind, which swept the awards that year. The accolade made her the first British actress to win in that category. Her then-fiancé, Olivier, was nominated for playing Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights but lost to Robert Donat. The couple were married in August 1940 and remained together for 20 years.