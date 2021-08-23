TV ‘Cowboy Bebop’: Everything We Know About Netflix’s Space Western By Nicole Massabrook August 23, 2021 JOHN CHO as SPIKE SPIEGEL, MUSTAFA SHAKIR as JET BLACK, and DANIELLA PINEDA as FAYE VALENTINE. NICOLA DOVE/NETFLIX 7 1 / 7 When Does ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Premiere? Netflix has set a November 19, 2021 release date for the first season. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News