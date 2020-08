Bridget Moynahan

After making her feature film debut in Coyote Ugly, she appeared in multiple movies, including Serendipity, I, Robot, Grey Matters, John Wick and The Journey Home. In 2010, she joined the main cast of Blue Bloods. In 2007, Moynahan welcomed a son, John, with ex Tom Brady. In 2015, she married Andrew Frankel.