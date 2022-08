Melanie Lynskey

The actress has starred in dozens of films and TV shows over the years, including Hello I Must Be Going, Sweet Home Alabama and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. From 2003 to 2015, she starred on Two and a Half Men. She has landed leading roles in many other TV shows including Togetherness, Castle Rock, Mrs. America and Candy.

In 2017, she got engaged to Jason Ritter. The pair welcomed a daughter in December 2018.