Melanie Lynskey

The actress has starred in dozens of films and TV shows over the years, including Hello I Must Be Going, Sweet Home Alabama and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. From 2003 to 2015, she starred on Two and a Half Men. She has landed leading roles in many other TV shows including Togetherness, Castle Rock and Mrs. America. In 2017, she got engaged to Jason Ritter. The pair welcomed a daughter in December 2018.