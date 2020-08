Tyra Banks

Three years after the film, the supermodel created America’s Next Top Model, which ran for 24 seasons. She hosted her own talk show from 2005 to 2010. In 2009, she cocreated ABC’s True Beauty, which aired for two seasons. The businesswoman later founded a cosmetics line, Tyra Beauty, and wrote three books. In 2020, she was named the new host of Dancing With the Stars. In 2016, Banks welcomed a son, York, via surrogate with then-boyfriend Erik Asla.