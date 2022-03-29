His 1st Impressions of Shep, Cam and Kathryn

Craig wrote that he wasn’t “impressed” with Shep when they initially met at a party with Whitney, claiming he saw him “rudely dismiss one of the waitstaff.”

“Shepard Rose showed no particular interest in [my roommate and I], and we returned the favor,” he wrote.

Cameran, however, he describes as “a sort of mythical creature in Charleston” who everyone knew or knew of. “Like every other heterosexual male in town, I had a crush on this elusive woman,” he wrote.

Before officially signing on, Craig, Shep and Cameran got lunch to discuss the show which led to an early bond. “We were able to talk through our concerns, our hopes, and our expectations, and that helped tremendously,” he wrote.

Craig also had a good first impression of Kathryn. “At this early stage of filming, four of us — Thomas, Whitney, Shep, and I — had all tried our luck with Kathryn. (But of those, I was the only one who never got very far.),” he wrote.