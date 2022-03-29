His Breakup With Naomie

Craig recalled a heartbreaking moment from a friend’s wedding in which Naomie cried over the vows after the bride promised to be the groom’s “biggest fan.” In turn, she told her then-boyfriend that she will “never be [his] biggest fan,” which Craig deserved. While they moved past the comment, viewers may recall Naomie’s disapproval of Craig’s sewing and criticism of his plans.

“Despite what viewers saw on the show, Naomie in private really didn’t have a problem with my lack of a viable profession. She knew I was trying to finish my thesis so that I could then take the bar, and it didn’t bother her,” he wrote. “What bothered her was my schedule; what bothered her was how I went about doing what I did. … It was as if once the camera turned on, Naomie became the girlfriend she thought the audience wanted to see.”

As their rocky romance continued, Naomie confessed that she didn’t “love” Craig anymore after he expressed concerns about her plans for her friend to move in with them.