His Romance With Natalie

Southern Charm viewers briefly met Natalie Hegnauer on season 7 after she and Craig “fell in love during our quarantine.” She subsequently moved to Charleston, but their relationship struggled. “We started to argue a lot more, especially after we had been drinking. And so, in August of 2020, I stopped drinking for two months,” he wrote.

By Thanksgiving, however, he recalled being “disappointed” when she initially planned to go on a ski trip with her friends instead of celebrating with him. When he went to film Winter House in January 2021, he heard about her having dinner with his costar Madison LeCroy and the twosome never recovered.

“Natalie knew full well how I felt about Austen’s ex. So when I returned, we both agreed that the relationship wasn’t working anymore,” he wrote. “What had happened between us during quarantine just couldn’t last in the real world, and while that is unfortunate, I don’t regret a moment of it.”

Craig added that “nothing happened” between him and Paige during season 1 of the Vermont spinoff “despite rumors.”