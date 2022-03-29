Craig Conover Book Revelations 10 Takeaways About Southern Charm Naomie

On Adderall Addiction

Craig started taking Adderall in college when he was “overwhelmed by the plethora of distractions” around him, but his “abuse” of the ADHD drug was “kicked into high gear” during filming for season 2 of Southern Charm in 2014.

“In those early seasons, I often blamed my internal demons on the outside pressures I was facing. Thus: The stress of work caused me to party a lot. The need to finish my work caused me to take Adderall. The anxiety of needing to ‘be on’ when I went out to the bars caused me to take more Adderall. And so on,” he wrote.

Craig revealed that by the end of season 3, his daily dosage included three 15 mg pills, “morning, noon and night.” He also admitted that during his relationship with Naomie, he started to hide how much Adderall he was taking and would conceal pills around their homes. “I had the pills stashed everywhere, just in case,” he wrote. Craig came clean about his addiction during the season 6 reunion of the show and is currently off the drug.