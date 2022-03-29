The Show Affected His Law Career

Craig’s journey to taking (and passing the bar) was well-documented on Southern Charm, but fans may not know that when he did finally pass the test, the South Carolina Supreme Court called him over a “tip” about struggles with “substance abuse” from the Bravo show.

“The justices had zeroed in on specific moments in the show when my friends had indicated I could have a drinking problem. Per the court’s request, Cam and Shep had even provided affidavits to explain some of their comments about me from the show, in order to speak to my character,” he wrote. “I was fortunate in that both Cam and Shep had extolled me as a person, but I had to answer for some of my antics. I had to take them through every moment that had caused them concern from the show. I had to convince them that my connection to Thomas began and ended with my time on the show.”

Craig wrote that he was grilled for an hour and a half but got a call on the way home that he would be able to move forward with his law career.