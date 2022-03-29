Thomas Ravenel and Season 1’s ‘The Glass Menagerie’ Dinner

Craig revealed in the book that the first time he showed up to film already drunk was Thomas’ infamous The Glass Menagerie dinner during season 1 — hence his candid dig at Kathryn about her sleeping with the former politician, Whitney and Shep in a three-week period.

“Thomas, for obvious reasons, was a polarizing person to be friends with. But I have to admit that I always got along well with him,” Craig noted. “He never turned his sights on me, and we were able to have honest discussions from time to time, especially about his relationship with Kathryn.”

Craig also included a story from season 1 hunting trip in which he revealed off camera that he told Thomas that “Kathryn hadn’t exactly been faithful during their brief relationship. I told him to be careful about falling head over heels.”