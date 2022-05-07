'Crazy Rich' Spinoff? Astrid and Charlie Could Star in Their Own Movie

Could Astrid and Charlie Get Their Own Spinoff?

Deadline reported in May 2022 that Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing a potential sequel film starring Astrid Young (Chan) and Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.) after their Crazy Rich Asians post-credit scene reunion. The project is set to be written by Jason Kim. Kwan’s second and third novel in the franchise, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems, highlight the twosome’s budding romance though further details about the unconfirmed project have yet to be revealed.