What Happened to the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Sequel? Everything to Know

Who Is Returning?

No one is officially confirmed yet, but it would be shocking if Wu, Golding, Chan, Awkwafina, Lu, Jeong, Yeoh and Harry Shum Jr. did not reprise their previous roles.

In an exclusive interview in April 2021, Golding teased to Us about a possible sequel, saying “it’s just about getting the story right.”

Golding shared an update on the film in March 2022. “I always bug [director Jon M. Chu] about it,” he said in an interview with Screen Rant. “They’re trying to figure out the writing. I know they’re working on it, but hopefully sooner than later.”