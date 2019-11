True (Onscreen) Love

Gosling and Stone had such a perfect on-screen connection in the movie — including in their Dirty Dancing homage — that they’ve teamed up two more times since (for 2013’s Gangster Squad and La La Land).

“They love each other in real life, and they get on like a house on fire,” the film’s co-directors, Glenn Ficarra with John Requa, recently told Entertainment Weekly. “It wasn’t a lot of heavy lifting on our part. It’s making a move to hire the right chemistry.”