Daveigh Chase, ‘The Ring’

Chase terrified audiences as Samara Morgan in 2002’s The Ring, which forever altered the way viewers looked at wells. The Nevada native went on to star in Big Love, Without a Trace and American Romance. She also appeared as Samara in archive footage used in later Ring sequels. Disney fans may recognize Chase as the voice of Lilo in the original Lilo & Stitch as well as its sequels and spinoff TV show.