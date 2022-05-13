Drew Barrymore, ‘Firestarter’

After Firestarter, Barrymore reunited with King for 1985’s Cat’s Eye. She has since appeared in a ton of movies including Batman Forever, The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, Donnie Darko, 50 First Dates and Going the Distance. In 2009, she made her directorial debut with Whip It, and in 2010, she won a Golden Globe for her role in HBO’s Grey Gardens. The Santa Clarita Diet alum has hosted The Drew Barrymore Show since 2020.

Barrymore was married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002. After dating Fabrizio Moretti and Justin Long, she tied the knot with Will Kopelman in 2012. The duo, who split in 2016, share daughters Olive and Frankie.