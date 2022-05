Haley Joel Osment, ‘The Sixth Sense’

As a kid, Osment went on to star in A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Pay It Forward and Secondhand Lions. After graduating from New York University, he appeared in films and TV shows including Yoga Hosers, The Spoils of Babylon, Future Man and The Boys. He is slated to appear in Dave Franco‘s upcoming film Somebody I Used to Know.