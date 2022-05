Isabelle Fuhrman, ‘Orphan’

After starring as Esther, the titular orphan in 2009’s Orphan, Fuhrman went on to play District 2 tribute Clove in The Hunger Games. Her other film and TV credits include Masters of Sex, The Novice and One Night. She is set to star in an Orphan prequel titled Orphan: First Kill, which is due out in 2022.