John Franklin, ‘Children of the Corn’

Franklin played Isaac Chroner, the child leader of a murderous cult in 1984’s Children of the Corn, which was adapted from a short story by King. The Illinois native later starred as Cousin Itt in The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values. His other film and TV credits include Chicago Hope, Wag the Dog, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Fresh Off the Boat.

The Star Trek: Voyager alum took a break from acting in the early 2000s to become a high school teacher. He taught for 14 years before returning to showbiz in 2016.