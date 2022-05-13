Linda Blair, ‘The Exorcist’

The Missouri native is best known for playing Regan MacNeil, the possessed little girl at the center of 1973’s The Exorcist. Blair reprised the role in Exorcist II: The Heretic before starring in films including Hell Night, Repossessed and Witchery. She had a cameo role in the original Scream alongside fellow horror movie kid Barrymore.

The Golden Globe winner dated Rick James in the early 1980s. The “Super Freak” singer later said that he wrote the song “Cold Blooded” about Blair.