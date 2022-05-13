Macaulay Culkin, ‘The Good Son’

After becoming a huge star thanks to Home Alone, Culkin played Henry, a boy with an unhealthy obsession with death, in 1993’s The Good Son. As an adult, the My Girl actor went on to appear in Saved!, Party Monster, American Horror Story: Double Feature and The Righteous Gemstones.

Culkin was married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002. After dating Mila Kunis, the New York City native moved on with Brenda Song, who starred alongside him in Changeland. The duo welcomed son Dakota in April 2021.