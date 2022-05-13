Patty McCormack, ‘The Bad Seed’

McCormack earned an Oscar nomination for her performance as Rhoda, a possibly murderous preteen in 1956’s The Bad Seed. The New York native went on to star in a ton of movies and TV shows including Rawhide, Hart of Dixie, The Master and Criminal Minds. She played Liz La Cerva, the mother of Adriana (Drea de Matteo), on The Sopranos. In 2018, she had a cameo role in a made-for-TV remake of The Bad Seed, which was directed by Rob Lowe.

The Scandal alum shares two children with ex-husband Bob Catania, whom she divorced in 1973.