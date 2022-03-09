Who Is Nominated?

Belfast and West Side Story lead the movie side with 11 nominations each. Dune and Power of the Dog each have 10 nominations.

Meanwhile, on the TV side, HBO’s Succession scored eight nominations while Mare of Easttown and Evil each have five nominations. Comedies Ted Lasso and Only Murders in the Building each picked up four nominations — including a Best Actress in a Comedy Series nod for Selena Gomez for the latter.

On the unscripted side, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and The Kelly Clarkson Show are both up for Best Talk Show.