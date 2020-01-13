Critics’ Choice

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

By
John Lithgow and Nicole Kidman Inside the Critics Choice Awards 2020
 Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Kahala Brands
17
8 / 17

Fine Dining

John Lithgow and Nicole Kidman took a sweet snap before diving into their burgers from The Counter.

 

Back to top