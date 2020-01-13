Critics’ Choice

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Best Moments From the Audience and Backstage

By
Annie Murphy Emily Hampshire Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara Inside the Critics Choice Awards 2020
 Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Kahala Brands
17
14 / 17

Not in Schitt’s Creek Anymore

Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara got together for a picture.

 

Back to top